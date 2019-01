But even though the most miserable day in the year is upon us, fear not, there are lots of things to look forward to in the year ahead.

Here is a guide to some of the biggest and best:

1. Coral Snooker\: Preston, March 4 The Guild Hall in Preston will once again welcome many of snookers biggest names for the Coral Players Championship.'The world ranking event will run from March 4 to 10 at the city centre venue. 'It will feature the leading 16 players on the 2018/19 season one year ranking list. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Easter Egg Rolling, Preston\: April 22 Eggs are rolled down the slopes at Avenham Park every Easter Monday, to signify the rolling away of the stone from Christs tomb.'The event also features an Easter Bonnet competition, Lancashire food and drink and plenty of entertainments for a full day out. 'The event will run from 10am to 4pm, with the first egg roll at 11am. other Buy a Photo

3. Lancaster Food and Drink Festival, May 4-6 This Bank Holiday event showcases over 50 artisan producers. 'The festival will run from midday to 6pm. Free admission and free parking. other Buy a Photo

4. Rockprest, Preston\: June 29 The UKs biggest tribute festival returns to Moor Park on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.'Acts confirmed so far include Link N Park, Nirvana UK, Black Sabbath tribute Ozzbest and The Machine Rages On.'Tickets at www.ticketline.co.uk are free, but they require ordering online and a small booking fee applies. other Buy a Photo

