Art auction in Preston to be broadcast live

An artist who only opened her workshop in Preston six months ago is now hosting an auction - one which will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Rachel Joyner, of Art and Upcycled Furniture in Garstang Road, has unsigned artists whose work is displayed in the workshop.

She said: “I wanted to try and get some sales for the artists. We have reserved prices on pieces of art.

“I want people to come to the shop but I wanted to make it so that people could sell online as well.“

Rachel, 42, hopes the event will be a chance for art lovers to meet the artists.

As well as the auction artists will be leading various workshops for visitors to get involved in.

“We’ll have spray paint demonstrations and one artist, Chris Knapman, will be sketching caricatures,” she said. “There will also be arts and craft tables for the children.”

It takes place on Saturday, September 1, 10am-5pm.