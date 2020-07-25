Arson probe after fire at stables in Bolton-le-Sands
A blaze at stables in Bolton-le-Sands is being treated as arson.
Saturday, 25th July 2020, 12:47 pm
Updated
Saturday, 25th July 2020, 12:49 pm
At around 10.45pm on Friday (July 24), two fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended a fire within a stables on Mount Pleasant Lane, Bolton-le-Sands.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, one main jet, portable lighting and small tools.
Crews were at the scene for one hour and 40 minutes.
No animals were hurt and the police were called as the fire was thought to have been of suspicious origin.