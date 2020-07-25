Arson probe after fire at stables in Bolton-le-Sands

Lancashire Fire and Rescue

At around 10.45pm on Friday (July 24), two fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended a fire within a stables on Mount Pleasant Lane, Bolton-le-Sands.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, one main jet, portable lighting and small tools.

Crews were at the scene for one hour and 40 minutes.