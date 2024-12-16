Arson probe after fire at The Vault bar in Great Harwood causes 'significant damage'
Emergency services were called to a fire at The Vault in Queen Street at around 4.35am today.
Three fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn attended, with crews using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused “significant interior damage” to the property.
Officers confirmed the incident was being treated as suspected arson.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation between police and the fire service has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.
“However, it is being treated as suspected arson at this stage.
“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are carrying out enquiries in the area. No arrests have been made.”
Officers urged anyone who was in the area at the time to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they had captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area.
Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw two men walking together in Queen Street and surrounding areas between 4.30am and 4.45am.
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 129 of December 16.
Footage can also be uploaded directly at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/appeal-following-fire-at-bar-in-great-harwood