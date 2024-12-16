A fire which ripped through a bar in Great Harwood is being treated as an arson attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a fire at The Vault in Queen Street at around 4.35am today.

Three fire engines from Hyndburn and Blackburn attended, with crews using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to a fire at The Vault in Queen Street, Great Harwood | Google

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused “significant interior damage” to the property.

Officers confirmed the incident was being treated as suspected arson.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation between police and the fire service has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is being treated as suspected arson at this stage.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are carrying out enquiries in the area. No arrests have been made.”

Officers urged anyone who was in the area at the time to check their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they had captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw two men walking together in Queen Street and surrounding areas between 4.30am and 4.45am.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 129 of December 16.

Footage can also be uploaded directly at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/appeal-following-fire-at-bar-in-great-harwood