Arson investigation after Preston car fire

A vehicle blaze in Preston is being treated as deliberate and an investigation has been launched.

An emergency crew was called to Isherwood Street, off Deepdale Mill Street, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, January 6.

The car was well alight when officers arrived at the scene and had been completely destroyed by the time the fire was extinguished.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is underway as the cause is being treated as deliberate.

No injuries were recorded.