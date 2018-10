Firefighters from three stations were called out on Saturday to a suspected arson attack on a derelict farm building in Warton.

An engine and crew each from from Wesham, Lytham and St Annes used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in a ground floor room of the two-storey property in Church Road.

A brigade spokesman said they believed the blaze was started deliberately and that police had been informed of the suspected arson.

There were no casualties.