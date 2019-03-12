Arrests made during police stop and search operation in Preston

Two men were arrested during a 12-hour stop and search operation in Preston overnight.

Officers say they searched 55 individuals and 15 vehicles in the Fishwick and St Matthews area of the city.

One man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Another, aged 34, was held on suspicion of possessing a class A controlled drug. Both are still in custody.

The operation was sparked by the stabbing of a 14-year-old schoolboy in Samuel Street, off New Hall Lane, late on Sunday.

Police put extra officers on the ground in the area and imposed the stop and search order from 6pm on Monday evening to 6am this morning.

Chief Insp Steve Sansbury said “Our investigation is very much continuing into the incident from Sunday so please don’t be concerned if you see a heavier police presence.

"We will also be taking a proactive approach to knife crime – targeting areas where we believe there are issues and using the powers at our disposal.

“Last night’s Section 60 is just one example of the preventative action we are taking.

"I would like to thank the local community for their support of our work and would like to reiterate that this is not about targeting innocent people. The work we do is aimed at making sure we do all we can to keep people safe.

“If you are concerned about knife crime in your area, please speak up. We act on intelligence from our communities.

"If you’ve seen something suspicious please report it to us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”