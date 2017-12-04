Arrests after Morecambe woman shot in the face

Police investigating a shooting in Morecambe which left a woman with serious injuries have arrested a number of people.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They are, a 19 year-old woman from Lancaster; a 45-year-old man from Morecambe; a 37-year-old woman from Morecambe; a 23-year-old man from Bradford and a 33-year-old man from Morecambe.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Four other men have been arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs.

They are a 28 and 33-year-old from Lancaster and a 33 and 35-year-old from Morecambe.

They have all been released under investigation.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, December 2nd to an address on Buttermere Avenue where paramedics were treating a woman with facial injuries.

The woman, 29, told police she had walked into her living room after hearing a knock at the window.

She then heard a loud bang, the window shattered and she was hit in the face.

She remains at hospital undergoing surgery for facial injuries caused by what is believed to be shotgun pellets.

Her injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and have launched a full investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Extra police patrols are in the area to reassure the local community.