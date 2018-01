Police investigating a fire attack on a woman doused with petrol in Vietnam have reportedly made an arrest.

Police in Hanoi said this week they wanted to question Gary Iredale, 52 - thought to originally be from Blackpool but recently living in Australia - after a woman was set alight in a shop.

Police in Hanoi said this week they wanted to question Gary Iredale

Vietnamese news website GVTT reported on Saturday that a man with dual British and Australian citizenship had been arrested in Thailand.

The woman is said to still be in hospital with severe burns.