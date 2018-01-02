Are we ready for the first of the fracking in 2018?

This year looks set to be a crucial one for the fracking industry on the Fylde coast.

In 2018, energy firm Cuadrilla intends to carry out the first actual fracking at its Preston New Road site – with horizontal drilling expected to start early this year – and a second planning inquiry on April 10 over whether the controversial gas extraction can take place at Roseacre Wood. Here we look back at what has happened so far and what is yet to come from two opposing viewpoints as the debate over whether fracking is good for the region rages on.

