Are these Preston’s poshest apartments?

They are being advertised as “the most luxurious apartments in Preston.”

And as city centre living is beginning to change the face of the Winckley Square Conservation Area, the race is now on to produce the swishest accommodation in what was once the most sought-after address in town.

Two dozen sumptuous flats have gone on the market in what is grandly called The One Winckley Square.

The property is actually No 6 Winckley Square, a former solicitors’ office which, two centuries ago, started life as a Georgian townhouse. No 6 was home to wealthy “gentleman” John Gorst until his death in 1825. It was only the sixth house to be built on the square.

But it was used as business accommodation for almost the entire 20th century and has recently stood empty.

It is one of several office buildings in the neighbourhood currently being redeveloped as apartments to house a growing number of professionals wanting to be part of the city living boom.

Only recently the plush Winckley Square Hotel opened in nearby Camden Place with its high-end restaurant Flanagan’s.

The regeneration, turning former homes back to homes, comes on top of a £1.2m restoration of the green “oasis of calm” in the city centre. Developers are spending millions on luxury apartments to celebrate the area’s rebirth.

The One Winckley Square is selling itself as “undoubtedly Preston’s most luxurious residential development.” Prices range from £110,000 to £275,000.