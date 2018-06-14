Appeal to vote for Alzheimer's Research UK to be charity store of year for Sainsbury's in Eccleston

A man who publicly thanked Sainsbury’s for ‘going above and beyond’ to support his mum who had Alzheimer’s, is now calling on Lancashire residents to vote for Alzheimer’s Research UK to become the store’s next chosen cause.

Doron Salomon is appealing for people to vote for the organisation to become the Eccleston New Mill Street store’s charity of the year.

Doron and his family were amazed by the support of employers at the Sainsbury’s store in North West London in helping his mum, Yvonne, keep her job once she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013.

After the 61-year-old completed her final shift in March this year, Doron praised the supermarket chain on Twitter and the story made national news.

Now the Salomon family is hoping Sainsbury’s stores will continue to support the UK’s leading dementia research charity over the next year.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is in the running to become the new Local Charity of the Year at the Sainsbury’s Eccleston New Mill Street store.

Doron, 29, said: “We’re so grateful for everything Sainsbury’s has done for our family. Not only did the job give my mum something to focus on, it also helped to raise awareness of dementia in the store and following the tweet, with the wider public too.

“But what needs to come next is a cure for Alzheimer’s, it frustrates me that there isn’t one already.”

Lucy Squance, director of supporter-led fund-raising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “It’s so inspiring when we hear stories like this one. Sainsbury’s really did go above and beyond to support Yvonne and her family. But tragically, this isn’t possible for every single person living with dementia today. “There is currently no cure for the 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, but through the power of research we can change that.

“It’s our mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025, but we can’t do it alone.

“So please vote for Alzheimer’s Research UK to become the next charity partner of your Sainsbury’s store.”

You can vote for Alzheimer’s Research UK until Sunday June 24 in store or online at http://www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk