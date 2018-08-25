Appeal to help tidy up Lancashire’s beaches

Have your say

‘Take part in a massive coastal clean up effort to help conserve Lancashire’s beaches.’

That is the appeal by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) which is calling for volunteers.

Taking part in the coastal clean up

This year the charity wants to see more people than ever take part in the 25th Great British Beach Clean between September 14 and 17.

Lizzie Prior, MCS beach and river clean project officer, says volunteers are the lifeblood of the initiative and that the data they collect is vital.

She said: “Last year an amazing 37 volunteers took part in the Great British Beach Clean on Lancashire beaches.

“We’d love to see even more people heading to Lancashire’s beaches and helping clean up.”

As well as picking up litter from the beaches the clean up effort sees volunteers take a snap shot of beach litter across the country on a single weekend.

Organisers say that each litter pick only takes a couple of hours and, alongside the clean, 100 metres of beach are surveyed and the data gathered is added to the wider picture in the UK.

MCS is running at least five beach cleans and surveys around Lancashire but so far only 171 volunteers have signed up.

So far litter picks have been organised at Half Moon Bay near Morecambe and Lancaster and Rossall Beach in Cleveleys.

To register for the coastal clean up of Lancashire’s beaches see www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean

Volunteers can also turn up to help the clean up effort on the day