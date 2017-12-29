Appeal to help find missing man who may be in Morecambe

Lancashire Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Stewart Barnes.

He is missing from Leigh since December 15 but has been sighted in the Blackpool area recently.

There is a possibility that he may have moved on to the Lancaster or Morecambe area.

He is described as 5’9 tall, slim build, with receding black hair.

He was last seen wearing a stone island black coat, blue jeans and a blue bobble hat with snowflakes.

He also has a superman tattoo and a smiley face tattoo on his arm.

If anyone see him or has any information about where he may be then please contact Lancashire Police on tel: 101 quoting log reference no LC-20171217-0994.