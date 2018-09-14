Appeal to find missing Blackpool girl Leah, 16

Have your say

Have you seen Leah Thomas?

Police are appealing for information after she went missing from Blackpool.

Leah, 16, was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 13) in the Greenhill Place area.

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build.

She has shoulder-length dyed red hair and was wearing a black top and black leggings at the time of her disappearance.

Police are appealing for information leading to her whereabouts.

PC Leanne Harrison, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are concerned for Leah’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward.

“Similarly, I would ask Leah, if she sees this appeal to contact us immediately and let us know she is ok.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1269 of September 13.