Appeal after hammer attack on store

A hammer attack on a convenience store has prompted a police appeal.

Lancashire Police said a man walked into McColls, Leyland Road, Penwortham and demanded cash.

He jumped over the counter and used a hammer to smash open the till before making off with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Police, who released these two images of the incident, said it is the third time the store had been robbed.

The man is described as white, with a local accent, of medium build, 5ft 9ins tall and aged in his 20s.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, green coat with the hood up, a black scarf across his face, grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

It is possible the man is responsible for more than one of the robberies in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref SA1719244.