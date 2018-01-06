Appeal after fatal collision on Lancashire motorway

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a man died in a motorway collision in West Lancashire.

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 between Skelmersdale and the Orrell interchange in Wigan was closed on Friday evening following the accident.

Lancashire Police said a pedestrian - a man in his 50s - died at the scene near to junction five.

The collision involving a HGV and the pedestrian took place at about 4.30pm on Friday, January 5.

The driver of the HGV is said to have been in shock but unhurt and the road was closed for six hours with a diversion in place.

Sgt Adam Crossley, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident where a man sadly lost his life and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“I would also like to thank those motorists caught up in this incident for their patience and co-operation while we and partner agencies dealt with what was a tragic and complicated scene.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0977 of January 5.