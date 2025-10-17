The builder behind a 164-home estate on a former golf course has pledged that more than half of the land will not be developed.

Anwyl Homes Lancashire applied in August 2024 to Preston City Council for permission to redevelop almost 27 acres of land that was previously part of Ingol Golf Course. Preston City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application in February.

A Section 106 agreement to provide investment in the local community, which includes a contribution of more than £700,000 towards primary education and obligations on local employment skills and biodiversity net gain, was recently agreed, and now details of the ecology on site have been revealed.

15 acres of open space

Managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire John Grime said: “The redevelopment of part of the former golf course site is an exciting project as it’s our first scheme that features measures to achieve new standards in biodiversity net gain. This means ecology is at the heart of the design of the 164-home development. We’ll be providing 15 acres of open space, along with new homes, ensuring that wildlife and nature can thrive here.

Anwyl exchanged contracts with Northern Trust Land Ltd to acquire the site, subject to formal planning approval, last autumn. Now infrastructure works have begun to prepare the land for new homes, with the aim of releasing the first homes for sale in spring 2026.

More than half of the 27-acre site will be public open space and woodland. A central play area will provide a focal point for the new neighbourhood.

Reflecting the character of the site, with natural open, grassy areas and deciduous trees, the development will be marketed as Walkers Glade. It will provide 114 private sale properties, plus 50 affordable homes to cater for local housing need.

Anwyl will offer a selection of three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached designs for private sale. The affordable housing will include a choice of two and three-bedroom apartments, mews, semi-detached and detached homes.

The homes have been designed to be ‘modern with a distinct character, while being sensitive to the local context’’.