Anti-fracking protesters arrested underneath vehicles during lock-on at Preston New Road site

Footage of the police carrying out arrests underneath vehicles has been played to a court.

Officers were seen reading people their rights under the chassis of a Land Rover and a minibus following a ‘lock on’ protest at the Preston New Road fracking site.

Prosecutor Neil White told Blackpool Magistrates’ Court police were called to the anti-fracking protest at around 7.30 am on June 9.

He said the defendants blocked the road for an ‘unreasonable’ length of time.

Nine people are on trial charged with obstructing the highway and depriving a person of the ability to work.

They are: Liz Beck,55, of Preston New Road, Blackpool; Jonathan Black, 23, of Bognor Regis; Barbara Cookson, 67, of Lawrence Grove, Liverpool; David Eaton, 44, of Whitehills Road, Blackpool; Catherine Jackson, 49, of Mowbray Road, Fleetwood; John Knox, 31, of no fixed address; Alan Mitchell, 45, of Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool; Mark Taylor, 43, of no fixed address and Lee Walsh, 43, of no fixed address.

(Proceeding)