Another small earthquake recorded in Blackpool

Another small earthquake was recorded in Blackpool by the British Geological Survey today.

The quake, which happened close to Preston New Road at 2.59pm, measured 0.3 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 2km.

It is the twelfth earthquake recorded in the area since fracking began last Monday.

In a previous statement, Cuadrilla said: "As we have said before, local residents should be reassured that the monitoring systems in place are working as they should.

“These are tiny seismic events that are detected by our monitors as we fracture the shale rock 2km underground and are many hundreds of orders of magnitude below what is capable of being felt, much less cause damage or harm at surface.”

Frack Free Lancashire said: “Seismicity must be monitored closely around the clock if [fracking] is allowed to continue in spite of the cluster of tremors we have seen.”

READ MORE: Five more earthquakes recorded in Blackpool - taking number since fracking started to 11