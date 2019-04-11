Another first as UCLan is awarded special status to showcase Korean artefacts

Preston’s University of Central Lancashire is the first UK institution to receive special status from the Korean Embassy to showcase Korean artefacts of cultural and educational importance.

UCLan’s Korea Corner will provide Korean literature, artefacts and other cultural resources for students, staff and the local community to explore.

Other Korea Corners exist in universities across Europe and the rest of the world, but this will be the first one in the UK. It will include books, written in both Korean and English, photographs, traditional costumes and musical instruments.

The special status comes as UCLan celebrates five years of teaching Korean studies. Student numbers have grown from 16 in the first year to 105 in 2018, with the largest Korean teaching team in the UK.

Dr Sojin Lim, deputy director of the International Institute of Korean Studies at UCLan, said: “It’s a really exciting step for the Institute, especially as we mark a five-year milestone this year. We’re seeing more and more people interested in Korean culture and UCLan’s Korea Corner will open up a whole host of information to anyone from in and outside the university who wants to explore it.”

The celebrate UCLan’s Korea Corner grand opening, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in the UK Enna Park visited UCLan.

It is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea to promote Korean culture and language. It is on the ground floor of the Adelphi Building on the Preston Campus.