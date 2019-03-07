Annual Health Mela returns to Preston for 18th year

An annual festival of health is to return to Preston for its 18th year.

The Preston Health Mela is “a celebration of all aspects of family and community health and wellbeing”.

Organisers say: “This vibrant festival aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to celebrate healthy living, to discover all the latest news on the local health front and to take a comprehensive ‘Health MOT’ with friendly informal advice from health professionals.

“The Health Mela is based on the conviction that, provided with the right opportunities, individuals and communities can be energised to take an active part in the promotion of their own health and wellbeing. Many thousands of visitors of all ages and ethnic groups have enjoyed the Health Mela experience, often returning, year on year, to catch-up with the latest developments.

“Back again in 2019 with a comprehensive perspective on community health, the Health Mela continues to provide the people of Preston with entertaining, informative and possibly life-changing information and experiences.”

The Preston Health Mela will be held in the University of Central Lancashire, Foster Building on Saturday, April 6, 11am until 3pm.

Parking, entrance and health-checks are all free.

A breakfast for invited guests is held at 10am before the Mela opens to the public. This provides an opportunity for health and associated professionals to discuss a topic of current local interest. The theme for the 2019 meeting is ‘Finding Opportunities for Partnership’.

To request an invitation to the Breakfast Meeting or to find out more about organisers, National Forum for Health and Wellbeing and the Health Mela email Sarifa Kabirsarifa.kabir@nfhw.org.uk or Derek Ormerod at derek.ormerod@nfhw.org.uk