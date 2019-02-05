Annual fundraisers are a lifeline for Leyland church

A Leyland church made more than £7,500 in vital fundraising last year.

The figure was revealed at the AGM of Leyland United Reformed Church.

Reported in the Quin Street church’s latest magazine, highlights in terms of cash raised, were the Last Night of the Proms, with £2,000, Christmas in Leyland £1,015.50 and Mollie’s garden party £916.15.

The Saturday coffee mornings raised £961.82 for the year - described as a “goodly sum” despite the “dwindling band of workers”.

The magazine reported: “Other events such as Ellis’s famous quiz, table top sales and Julie Key’s marathon also raised much needed funds and we thanks all who took part or helped in any way to support these events.”

It added: “Sadly Mollie’s garden party was the last ever one and it must be acknowledged that her vast network of friends and helpers and Mollie and Peter’s willingness to open their home and garden to this event have been immensely appreciated over the years and have raised a phenomenal amount for church funds.

“The challenge is now to come up with something to replace this.”

The church thanked everyone who had helped with all the fundraising throughout the year, adding: “We could not keep going without you.”