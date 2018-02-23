Anger at state of £3.5m Bamber Bridge pavement improvement project

A town’s new paving scheme – part of a £3.5m improvement project – has been slammed.

Concerns have been raised about the standards of the work in Bamber Bridge - and whether the next phase should go ahead until it is sorted out. Flags are visibly broken, loose and uneven and rainwater has flooded part of the area.

Bamber bridge resident Janet Cook is concerned about the state of the new pavements, footpaths and placement of new tree planters on Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

The work was highlighted by Bamber Bridge resident Janet Cook, 51, who said it was in “a terrible state”.

She said: “The footpath into Morrison’s floods with even the slightest bit of rain. There are too many cracked or broken flags to count. There are also many flags that are not seated properly and so move a great deal when walked on. The council are just about to start on the next phase of these improvements. Until the current phase is complete correctly, I think it should be put on hold. I think the council tax payers of the borough need to made aware of the problems.”

The work is being carried out with funding from the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, which will see a huge cash injection for South Ribble and Preston over the next 10 years.

Phil Baird, area highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We are aware of this issue, which is due to people parking on the pavement. We will be fixing these flags and looking at ways to stop it from happening again.”

Coun Phil Smith, South Ribble Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and leisure, said: “We’re aware of a ponding issue after bad weather on the footpath alongside Morrison’s.”