Anger at no cash for borough’s ‘worst road’

An immediate plan of action has been called for on Leyland’s ‘worst’ road, where it is feared someone may be seriously injured or killed.

Independent councillor Paul Wharton has campaigned for safety improvements on speeding blackspot Stanifield Lane for years.

Now though, not only is he angry because Lancashire County Council has not identified any cash for road improvements – for work on potholes – in Farington in the coming year.

He said: “Not only are we blighted with potholes on Stanifield Lane – a main road – we also have Mill Street and Wheelton Lane both in dire need of attention.

“Coupled with this Stanifield Lane still presents major challenges in respect of speeding, and as the road in the borough of South Ribble that has had the highest number of offences committed, I am again disgusted that Lancashire County Council are failing the residents of my ward and taking no action to address this.

Speed reduction measures and extra enforcement is required urgently.

“Only last week there was an accident on the road, and I fear it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed particularly with the lack of crossing facilities and the number of young children and elderly residents who cross.

“I can say I have worked tirelessly to ensure that doesn’t happen - can the same be said for Lancashire County Council?

“I request an urgent response and a plan of action to address this issue that has been ongoing for many years.”

Councillor Wharton also wrote to Lancashire Police Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, but said he was disappointed to be told nothing could be done.

The county council is currently drafting its capital programme for its highways for the coming year, which will go to cabinet in March, and says it cannot identify where the money will be spent.

However, it has outlined an additional £3m of future spending on improving urban classified roads - roads on housing estates.

In South Ribble, they are: * Forestway (Leyland South): Full length inlay £33,843.

* Brook Street (South Ribble East): Full length inlay £17,740.

* Kellet Lane (South Ribble East): Inlay Brindle Road to Tramway Lane £106,895.

* Duke Street (Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge): Inlay Old Hall Drive to Station Road £17,490.

* Renshaw Drive (Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge): Carriageway resurfacing Chorley Road to Holland Avenue £22,070.

* Brindle Road (South Ribble East) Inlay Hospital Inn to Kellet Lane £73,680.

In response to councillor Wharton, county councillor Keith Iddon, lead member for highways and transport, said: “We allocate funding for road repairs according to their condition on a countywide basis rather than allocating a certain amount to each ward or district.

“We analyse data collected during road surveys to inform how we prioritise investment and, in order to make our resources go further, focus on intervening at the right time with the right treatment.

“We’re currently in the process of drafting a programme of spending for the 2018/19 financial year with a report due to go to cabinet in March.

“Improving the condition of roads is one of our top priorities, and we increased the budget for highway repairs by £5m last year. We have also agreed an additional £5m for the coming year at this week’s budget meeting.

“The wet and freezing weather we’ve experienced in the last few weeks has led to an increase in potholes, as is the case every winter, and our teams are working hard to repair them. As the weather improves there will be fewer potholes appearing. However, our immediate priority is to keep our roads in a safe condition and respond as quickly as we can to repair the winter potholes.”