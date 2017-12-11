Amy is very happy with her new children’s boutique in Leyland

Amy Pincock-Smith was more than happy to support other business-women when setting up her new venture.

Realising there was a gap in the market for children’s clothing and gifts in Leyland, the mother-of-three launched Amy’s Happy Threads, in Sumner Street.

Amy Pincock-Smith

The 33-year-old, who is mum to Connie, eight, Gillie, six, and Esther, three, is also keen to champion local creativity and has set up links with five women from the Chorley and Leyland area to sell their goods.

These include: Katie Lewis’s self published children’s book Eggs for Benedict; handmade clothes under the brand Lola-Pops, sewn by Debbie Marsden; CasSam jewellery from Nicola Bretherton; bows and hair accessories by Pretty Poppet, and The Keepsakes, personalised gifts from Lynsey Murphy.

Amy says: “Over the last two years, I have been voluntarily running St Ambrose Parent and Toddler Group in Leyland.

“A few people have mentioned that there was not much choice for children’s clothes in Leyland.

Amy Pincock-Smith and her mum Gillian Smith

“People wanted something different, at affordable prices.

“There also isn’t much for handmade gifts.

“You can go to nice towns like Harrogate and there are gift shops everywhere.

“I have always worked with children, after studying health and social care at Runshaw College.

“After having my youngest child, Esther, I couldn’t afford to work until she went to pre-school.

“I set this shop up so I had something sorted for our future.

“This is a shop for the family. I sell children’s clothing, up to the age of 14.

“My tag line is that I have got something to suit everyone.

“I have expensive clothes, middle of the range items and a really affordable range.

“I want everyone to be able to come into the shop and be able to buy something of their taste.

“My shop is quite festive at the moment as I have some Christmas gifts and teddies.

“All the items that are handmade are by local people, as a have a clothes, jewellery, hair accessories, personalised keepsakes, children’s aprons and a self published book.

“I have been given this opportunity with my shop and I wanted to give other small businesses the same opportunity by stocking their goods.”

Ensuring family is at the forefront of her business, Amy has enlisted the help of her mum, Gillian Smith, who makes children’s aprons.

She adds: “My mum volunteers once a week so I can have a day off.

“She makes children’s aprons as a hobby and so I sell them at my shop.”

Amy’s Happy Threads has been open for six weeks and is already making a mark in Leyland.

The former Balshaws High School pupil adds: “Business has been really good so far and it is getting better each week.

“I thought Facebook was the way to promote myself but it has actually been word of mouth that has got my name out there.

“I do a lot of networking in the area and as I run a parent and toddler group I know a lot of parents and families, which is my target market.

“I want to say a big thank you so far to everybody who has supported me on my new business journey.

“It’s been a crazy couple of months and I have basically lived, breathed the shop whilst juggling looking after my three children, so I have not had much time for anything else.

“I love seeing everyone in the shop and love that so many people from Leyland and further and who I’ve grown up with, come in and support the shop.

“So far it is going fantastic - even better than I could have hoped from being open for just over six weeks.

“These people are not just supporting my local small business by coming in the shop, but they are supporting lots of other small businesses too.”