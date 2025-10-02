An American-style diner that will be serving up fried chicken, burgers and milkshakes will be opening soon in Preston.

Shake Bee, which has several other sites including in Manchester and Bolton, will be opening on Friargate.

Etched on the building where it will occupy, black and yellow colours adorn the windows, alongside an ‘opening soon’ teaser and a picture of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali with his iconic phrase, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

American-style diner chain Shake Bee will be opening its first ever site in Preston soon. It will serving up fan favourites such as fried chicken, burgers and milkshakes | Vanessa Sims

The post also boasts it is the ‘King of the spicy chicken burger’.

The family-run business boasts 4.1 stars on Google Reviews and is famed for its mouthwatering menu which features an array of chicken and smashed burger meals, with standout options including the Royal Smash and the Double Royal Smash.

For those with a sweet tooth, milkshakes like the Snow Delight Shake and Honeycomb are a firm favourite.

Shake Bee's signature Spicy Dipping Burger is a firm favourite with hungry customers | Shake Bee

A post on the website reads: “Shake Bee isn't just another American diner; it's a family-run haven where Shake Bee feast!

“We're not your average Friend Chicken & burger joint – we're a dream come true, dishing up fresh, mouthwatering food fit for champions.”

As of yet a concrete opening date has not been announced.