American-style diner chain Shake Bee set to open first Preston site - this is what we know so far
Shake Bee, which has several other sites including in Manchester and Bolton, will be opening on Friargate.
Etched on the building where it will occupy, black and yellow colours adorn the windows, alongside an ‘opening soon’ teaser and a picture of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali with his iconic phrase, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.
The post also boasts it is the ‘King of the spicy chicken burger’.
The family-run business boasts 4.1 stars on Google Reviews and is famed for its mouthwatering menu which features an array of chicken and smashed burger meals, with standout options including the Royal Smash and the Double Royal Smash.
For those with a sweet tooth, milkshakes like the Snow Delight Shake and Honeycomb are a firm favourite.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A post on the website reads: “Shake Bee isn't just another American diner; it's a family-run haven where Shake Bee feast!
“We're not your average Friend Chicken & burger joint – we're a dream come true, dishing up fresh, mouthwatering food fit for champions.”
As of yet a concrete opening date has not been announced.