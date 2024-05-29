Ambulance crews respond to incident near Marks and Spencer store on Penny Street in Lancaster

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th May 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 14:24 BST
Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended.

Emergency services responded to an incident near the Marks and Spencer store in Lancaster.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were spotted on Penny Street at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to an incident near the Marks and Spencer store in Lancaster

Footage from the scene shows the emergency vehicles were parked outside the M&S store.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

