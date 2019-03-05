Ambassadors from Preston's twin city in France visit the Mayor at Town Hall

French students visiting Preston enjoyed a trip to see the city’s political hub.

The 25 young ambassadors were invited to the Town Hall to meet Preston mayor coun Trevor Hart.

Polish European Volunteer Monika Oszmaniec

Harking from Nîmes, Preston’s twin city in the Occitanie region of southern France, the students are on a trip to look into what impact of Brexit might be on the relationship between the two countries.

Organiser Monika Oszmaniec said: “We are particularly interested in our post-Brexit relationship with the UK, what are the perspectives for continuing mobility programmes and exchanges, what are the feelings at the British side.

"Our visit in the Town Hall was superb, it was great to have a chance to experience the City Council at work and meet the Mayor. The Twinning Committee is being amazingly hospitable and helping us with everything. ”

Based at the University of Central Lancashire, the young people are taking part in an English language course.

Valentin D'Haussy from Preston's twin city of Nmes