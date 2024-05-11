Spectacular photo of the Nothern Lights.Spectacular photo of the Nothern Lights.
Spectacular photos as Lancashire residents capture Northern Lights -and when to see them next

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th May 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 17:36 BST

If you missed this amazing sight you are likely to have another chance tonight.

Residents in Lancashire were thrilled when the Northern Lights made a rare appearance in the UK.

And talented photographers have been making the most of it.

They have been sharing their photos of the aurora borealis, with its vivid colours of the spectrum illuminating the sky.

Jack Edwards, of Bispham, said:”The colours were the most amazing thing, it was really stunning.

The lights made an appearance after a powerful geomagnetic storm hit the earth, and with the skies clear last night, it was the perfect time to see them.

And the there is another chance to them tonight (Saturday) from around half past ten onwards.

1. Stunning photo of a tree against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, by Gemma Taylor

Photo: Gemma Taylor

2. Atmospheric photo of the Northern Lights

Photo: Third party

3. Memorable photo of a tree and the Northern Lights, by Paul M Gray

Photo: Paul M Gray

4. Another stunning Northern Lights photo, this one from David Kay, from Singleton

Photo: David Kay

