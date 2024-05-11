Residents in Lancashire were thrilled when the Northern Lights made a rare appearance in the UK.
And talented photographers have been making the most of it.
They have been sharing their photos of the aurora borealis, with its vivid colours of the spectrum illuminating the sky.
Jack Edwards, of Bispham, said:”The colours were the most amazing thing, it was really stunning.
The lights made an appearance after a powerful geomagnetic storm hit the earth, and with the skies clear last night, it was the perfect time to see them.
And the there is another chance to them tonight (Saturday) from around half past ten onwards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.