All you need to know about Rosemere's charity Walk in the Dark

People across the region can now sign up to an 11-mile night time trek this April to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston.

Walk in the Dark has raised just short of £300,000 in the past decade for people going through cancer treatment across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Participants walk the largely flat route along the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre which is set to take place on Saturday, April 27 from 9pm.

Preston-based construction company Eric Wright Group has promised to sponsor the fund-raiser for the third year running.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Trust and corporate fund-raising manager Cathy Skidmore said: “We are delighted Eric Wright Group has again come forward to support Walk in the Dark.

“Walk in the Dark is an essential event for us and by taking on its sponsorship, Eric Wright Group is effectively covering its staging costs so that every penny raised in entry fees and from walkers being sponsored can go directly to helping us fund projects across Lancashire and South Cumbria to help local people going through cancer treatment right now.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “We first began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation six years ago sponsoring the Blackburn Cathedral Valentine’s concert and are delighted once again to be involved in Walk in the Dark. As a local company, we are well aware of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work to support those in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units and in recognition of this they were also nominated as one of our Charities of the Year in 2018 with a substantial donation.”

Entry to this year’s Walk in the Dark is now open via online registration at www.rosemere.org.uk or by calling 01772 522913.

The entry fee is £10 per person with children under 12 free. Dogs are also welcome.

Walkers can dress up to help give the event a carnival atmosphere and to display the names of loved ones they may be walking in memory of.