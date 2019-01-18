All stands now taken at massive Preston business Expo

Have your say

Lancashire’s largest free business event – hosted annually by Preston – is now officially a sell-out!

All exhibition stands have now been snapped up, weeks ahead of the Lancashire Business Expo in March.

But you can still join the estimated 2,500-plus visitors who will turn up on the day to seen what the Expo has in store.

Now in its fifth year, the Expo is the largest event of its type in the region.

It takes place at Preston Guild Hall on March 29 from 9am to 3pm.

Ian Coupe from organisiers the Shout Network said: “The exhibitors come to the event from all across Lancashire.

“It’s a real mix of business types with almost all business sectors represented in one form or another.”

The ever-growing event provides limitless opportunities for businesses across the UK to connect with the Lancashire business community.

And it also provides a welcome boost to city centre cafes, shops and restaurants with almost 3,000 extra visitors in town.

The Expo features a wide range of businesses from both the private and public sectors.

Attendees also have the chance to attend keynote sessions from leading Lancashire figures .

Sectors represented include solicitors, accountants, web designers, banks, universities and colleges, printers and business support.

Event partners include the NHS, Napthens Solicitors, UCLan, Preston’s College, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Whitehead and Aldrich Accountants, and Zebra Colour.