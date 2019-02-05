All-clear after tests near Adlington blaze site

Have your say

Experts looking at air quality monitoring results after a huge blaze in Adlington, near Chorley, today assured residents there was no danger to health.

More than 100 firefighters battled a huge warehouse blaze on Sunday night and early Monday.

Families were evacuated from their homes as fire consumed the Heal's warehouse off Market Place.

There were fears asbestos may contaminate the atmosphere.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council:said: “We’re grateful for the efforts of the emergency services, which helped to contain the fire and keep everyone safe.

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/adlington-warehouse-fire-asbestos-warning-after-huge-blaze-near-chorley-1-9575632

“We know there has been lots of concern about the health impacts of the fire as there is asbestos in the building but we can reassure people that the air is safe to breathe and we are organising a specialist contractor to clean up any debris.

“More information, including how to contact the council to arrange a clean up, is available at chorley.gov.uk.”

More info is available at http://chorley.gov.uk/news/Pages/Adlington-fire-update.aspx