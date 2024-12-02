Alcohol and vapes were sold to a teenage girl as police conducted test purchases across the city.

Officers carried out test purchases across the city on Friday night with the help of a 14-year-old girl from Lancashire Police Cadets.

Police worked alongside Preston City Council Licensing and Lancashire County Council Trading Standards and visited nine stores in total.

The operation saw one alcohol sale and two vape sales.

One of the stores was also caught selling a “considerable amount” of illegal vapes which were seized.

The alcohol sale saw the staff member issued with a £90 fixed penalty notice.

The business owner also runs the risk of prosecution or a review of the Premises Licence.

Trading Standards will take the lead on the illegal vapes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “When we carry out this work our test purchasers do not lie, do not disguise their age; we want premises to be able to trade safely and lawfully, this is why together we provide free training and resources around the "check 25" scheme.

“If you have concerns over underage alcohol sales, vapes or any other age restricted product you can email [email protected]”