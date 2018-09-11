Air gun seized after boy, eight, brought it to school to impress mates

An eight-year-old boy brought an air gun to school to show off to his friends after being given it as a present by his dad.

Police were called around 2.20pm yesterday following reports a firearm had been seized from a pupil at a primary school in Great Harwood.

Police attended and a BB gun was recovered. It is believed the firearm, designed to shoot small metal balls, had been given to the boy as a birthday present from his dad.

A police spokesman said: "The gun was made safe and will be destroyed in due course. The boy’s father will be given words of advice."