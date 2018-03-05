Air ambulances called to Wrea Green primary school

Two air ambulances were called to Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School this afternoon (Monday, March 3).

North West Air Ambulance (NWAS) got the call at 1:46pm and dispatched the aircraft to the primary school on the corner of Station Road and Ribby Road in Wrea Green.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "Two air ambulances were called to the scene and the patient has been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital."

A spokesman for Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School said that the call out was a precaution for a child who had bumped their head.