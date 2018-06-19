Air Ambulance called to Preston garage after 'car falls on man'

An Air Ambulance was called to a garage in Preston after a man was injured by a falling car, say Ambulance Services.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Bowker BMW garage on Channel Way at around 1.15pm on Monday, June 18.

Ambulance Services say that theman was injured after a car fell off a ramp at the garage. Picture and video: Donna-Marie Monkhouse

Ambulance Services say that the man was believed to have been injured after a car came off a ramp.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Services said: "A car has fallen off a ramp onto a man at the garage.

"The Air Ambulance was sent out but the patient was transported to Royal Preston Hospital via land ambulance.

"We also sent a rapid response vehicle to the scene."

Police confirmed they had received reports of a suspected work place accident.

A police spokesman said the man was not believed to be seriously injured.

The Bowker BMW garage has been contacted for comment.