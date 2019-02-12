Adult training is key to boosting vital skills

A Lancashire education leader has urged for more to be done to ensure adult training is available for all.

Lis Smith, Principal and Chief Executive at Preston’s College, said a new Government report showed such training is often only available for those in highly paid or highly skilled jobs.

The Adult Skills Gap report produced by the Social Mobility Commission revealed that the poorest adults with the lowest qualifications are least likely to access adult training.

Preston’s College is sponsoring the Employer of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, which recognises Lancashire firms which invest in their people.

Dr Smith said: “There is huge potential right across workforces and we need to ensure those in medium and lower skilled roles get the same opportunities to develop.

“By investing in training, businesses can close the gap which exists with international competitors which will provide a benefit to their business and the wider economy.

“We work with some great businesses which recognise the importance of investing in skills and we are delighted to be recognising these firms by supporting the BIBAs’ Employer of the Year category for a further year.”

The research showed around 30 per cent of those in managerial and professional occupations underwent training in the past three months, compared to just 18 per cent in routine and manual jobs.

This follows earlier research showing that nearly half (49 per cent) of adults from the lowest socio-economic group receive no training at all after leaving school.

The BIBAs is now open for applications from businesses across Lancashire with 20 prizes up for grabs, including new categories Green Business of the Year and Growth Business of the Year.