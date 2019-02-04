Adlington warehouse fire: Asbestos warning after huge blaze near Chorley

People who lived closest to last night's fire in Adlington are being urged to report any signs of debris landing in their gardens.

Chorley Council says there is a risk of asbestos having been in the building and it has also warned residents to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire in Adlington

It says it will send contractors round to clear any fire debris from their property.

On their Facebook page, the council wrote: "We’ve got some import information for residents living close to the fire damaged site at Fairport, in Adlington, which burst into flames last night.

"We know there are concerns about asbestos from the property so we’re asking people who have debris from the fire in their garden to contact us and we’ll arrange for a contractor to clean it up. It’ll be best to email contact@chorley.gov.uk with your name, address, a contact number and details of what debris you have on your property.

"We know there are also concerns regarding breathing in the air - the advice we have is for people living in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to the emergency services who have dealt with the incident and to the members of the local community who have rallied around and provided support to those affected.

"Please email us on contact@chorley.gov.uk with details and arrangements will be made for a contractor to contact you directly about removal. If you are unable to email you can call 01257 515151 between 8am and 7pm (01257 515142 7pm-8am)."