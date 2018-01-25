Adlington and Anderton St Joseph’s Scout groups awarded cash from Aviva Community Fund

Two Chorley scout groups have been awarded a grant from Aviva Community Fund.

Adlington Scout Group and Anderton St Joseph’s Scout Group have each been given up to £1,000 after successfully bidding for a share of Aviva’s pot of cash which is used to support community groups and charities across the UK.

Adlington Scouts

Adlington Scout Group, based in Grove Crescent, Adlington, will use the money to buy a new mess tent.

A spokesman said: “Our current mess tent which is used for cooking three meals a day for an average of 30 hungry children on the many two day camps that they attend has been very well used but is now ripped, with holes that let in the rain, and bent poles.

“The camps are the activity that the children love the most and some of the children will never have slept in a tent prior to joining Beavers or Cubs.

“As a group we are very active in fund-raising for ourselves, we run a yearly summer 10/21 mile walk and we run quiz nights, ceilidhs and Christmas fairs to boost our funds.

“For the last two years though, all funds have been earmarked for replacing the dilapidated kitchen in the group scout hut. We now have enough money to undertake this project and are currently looking for a local tradesperson.

“Our volunteer leaders give up so much time and energy for these children, not to mention often their own equipment and even money, and they rarely ask us on the committee for funds for new equipment, unless deemed absolutely necessary, so the funds for the mess tent are very appreciated.”

Anderton St Joseph’s Scout Group, which gone from strength to strength, with only 12 members to now more than 70, will use the funds for camping and outdoor equipment.

A spokesman said: “Residential activities are an essential part of the development of young people.

“They provide the opportunity to learn many of the life skills they will need in future life in a safe and fun environment.

“The activities are designed to build self-confidence and self-esteem, teaching them about working together, to take responsibility for their own actions, to look after others, to respect people and property and enhance their overall well-being.”