Adam and his donkey Martin embark on epic adventure

One man and his donkey are embarking on an epic trip – from Cape Wrath in Scotland to Land’s End by canal towpath.

Adam Lee and his donkey Martin are aiming to travel the length of the country, sticking to the historic network of canal towpaths.

They have now reached Lancashire and are pictured here enjoying the scenery on the Lancaster Canal, which runs from Kendal down to Preston.

Martin - who is carrying the majority of the pair’s baggage – enjoyed a little rest on the canalside at Crooklands.

These lovely photos were taken by Lancaster Canal Trust stalwart Ian Trainer, who runs the Waterwitch boat trips along the canal. Although the towpaths have remained open, boat users on the Lancaster Canal have had a disappointing summer as sections of it have been closed to preserve water levels.