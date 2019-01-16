Actor Aedan Duckworth hoping for success at the National Television Awards

A young actor on the books of the Blackpool-based Scream Management talent agency has been nominated at the National Television Awards.

Aedan Duckworth, 17, has been at the centre of a grooming storyline in Hollyoaks in his role as Ollie Morgan in the popular soap.

And his portrayal of the character, who had become the victim of grooming at the hands of his football coach, Buster Smith, played by Nathan Sussex, has put him in the running for Best Newcomer at the annual awards ceremony.

The awards will be held on January 22 at the O2 arena in London.

Aedan, from Chorley, said: “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have voted to get me this far.

“Working on this storyline has been both challenging and an incredible experience.

“I’m very lucky to work with such a talented cast who have taught me a huge amount, including my on-screen dad Gary Lucy who has been a brilliant mentor for me on the show.”

Following his screen success, the former Parklands High School pupil has signed a new contract to keep him on the show and he revealed he will soon have the chance to enjoy some lighter storylines as his character looks to move on from his ordeal.

Jessica Bell, head of talent at Scream Management, said: “We are delighted to find out Aedan has made the NTA finalists.

“He has had such a brilliant year in this role tackling such a difficult storyline and he very much deserves the accolade.

“We’re now looking forward to seeing the results on the night.”

Viewers can vote online for Aedan to win by going to www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

Aadan joined the soap in 2018, as the estranged son of Luke Morgan, played by Gary Lucy.

His abuse storyline recently came to a head as football coach Buster was found guilty of child sexual abuse and jailed for six years.

Aedan has since spoken of his pride at being able to help others, who have been through similar problems to his character, find the confidence to come forward.