Active Nation in Chorley and Asda at Clayton Green play football for Rosemere

Teams from a leisure centre and supermarket in Chorley enjoyed a kick around to support a cancer charity.

Members of Active Nation, in Chorley, and Asda at Clayton Green raised £120 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by holding a charity football match at Clayton Green Sports Centre.

Teams battled on in the cold and rain, with Asda Clayton Green winning the match.

Active Nation is now organising another charity football tournament on Saturday April 7.

Ten teams will battle it out for medals and raise money for selected team charities. That weekend will also be Discovery weekend - free group exercise classes and junior activities will be running for the whole family to enjoy indoors at the centre.

To take part contact Daniel.bowles@activenation.org.uk