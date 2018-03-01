Acoustic guitarist Clive Carroll to play in Hoghton

World known acoustic guitarist who has performed for the likes of Madonna and Jean-Christophe Novelli is coming to Lancashire.

Clive Carroll will be performing his show, 1,000 Years of Music, at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, in Hoghton, on Sunday March 18 at 7.30pm.

1,000 Years of Music is an inspirational evening from Spanish guitar classics and Delta blues all the way to Beatles hits, with hints of Chet Atkins and Django Reinhardt.

Born into a family of musicians, Clive Carroll was included in Total Guitar Magazine’s Top 10 Acoustic Guitarists of All Time and has recorded and performed all over the world, alongside guitarists such as John Renbourn, Tommy Emmanuel and John Williams.

Clive’s set list and delivery appeals to all ages; music enthusiasts and guitar lovers, as well as those just looking for a top quality evening out.

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s Spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county.

Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson said: “It’s so exciting to bring a nationally-renowned musician like Clive Carroll to perform in such an intimate venue as St Joseph’s Parish Hall. It’s not every day you have world-class performances on your village doorstep and we’re so pleased to see Clive return to Lancashire for what looks set to be another sell-out tour.”

Tickets in advance cost £10 for adults or £6.50 for children. To book a ticket call 07795322761 or book online via http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/453954