A ‘very caring’ teenage girl from Lancashire took her own life at home without any warning, an inquest was told.

18-year-old Hope Shaw was found dead in her bedroom by her mum at Crosley Grove, Accrington.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded a suicide conclusion at a hearing at Preston Coroners Court.

The inquest heard that Hope had a history of ADHD, autism and depression. Her mother Kelly reported that on the day of her death on March 25 this year she had shown no indication that she was struggling with her mental health or feeling low.

Her mum went out for a time and when she returned heard music in Hope's bedroom. When she tried to speak to her through the door she got no response.

She forced the door and found her daughter unresponsive. An ambulance was called but Hope was pronounced dead.

A post mortem confirmed the cause of death was hanging.Hope's GP Dr Graham Smith said in a statement that Hope was referred to the child and adolescent mental health team.

There were a number of appointments. She was given medication and used talking therapy.

In January 2024 Hope took an overdose. She decided she did not want any further help and was discharged back to her GP.

She decided she wanted to try an alternative to anti-depressants.

Her mum described Hope as "very caring" with a beautiful smile.

There was no indication of the tragic event that happened in March.

Coroner Mr Taylor said that to record a suicide conclusion he had to be sure it was a deliberate act by Hope, and he felt it was.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.