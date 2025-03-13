A new mural celebrating Accrington Stanley's rich history has been given the green light to proceed - now your input is needed on what it should feature.

The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters' Trust (OASST) have ben given permission to install the artwork on The Crown Pub next to Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium, and hope it will become a local landmark.

With so many memories made since Accrington Stanley were one of the original 12 founders of the Football League in 1888, there are certain to be key moments that people would like to showcase. The mural is planned to not only be a work of art, but will also depict the club's rich history and celebrate Accrington's heritage, creating a sense of place and civic pride. Workshops will be held with local artists, schools, volunteers and community groups, with opportunities for the general public to be involved.

Accrington Stanley mural | submit

OASST Chairman, Peter Leatham, said: "We are delighted that we can provide a spectacular piece of artwork that will be a talking point for not just football fans, but residents of Accrington. I have a few key memories of my own and I'm looking forward to seeing the suggestions!"

Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, said: "It has been fantastic to see all the community coming together to support something which will become a huge part of our town. We are focusing on the key events and moments in our long history as well as the impact the football club has had on the town and vice versa, and are especially keen to feature some recognition of the industrial heritage of the area. We're looking for iconic moments and what the club and town mean to people. I'm really looking forward to seeing how this shapes up!"

Will Gilmartin, Landlord of The Crown Pub, said: "We can't wait to see the project come to fruition. It will create a real sense of civic space and pride, plus it will be a tourist attraction in its own right."

You can see more about the OASST here: www.onstanleyon.com