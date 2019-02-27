Accountants retain top training honour

SME advisors, Champion Accountants, has retained its Platinum Learning Partner Status from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, for commitment to staff training and development.

The ACCA’s Approved Employer Programme recognises employers with outstanding training programmes and those providing the highest level of support to their trainees. Many of Champion’s 100 plus team have risen through the ranks.

An alternative to university and apprenticeships, the firm’s trainee programme lets staff gain valuable skills on the job, while completing recognised accounting qualifications.

Former trainee turned client manager, Brittany Jackson said: “I joined Champion as an audit and accounts semi senior. I’ve achieved fully qualified ACCA status and been encouraged to take advantage of the wealth of training and progression opportunities available in the group.

"Some young people are put off because of what they think a ‘traditional accountant’ is like, but the modern accountant is much more than just a number cruncher and instead, a trusted advisor.

"The majority of my role involves me actively working with my clients to assist them with making informed strategic decisions, in order to grow their business. Champion has encouraged me to be decisive, trust my instincts and pushed me to progress and without that, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Ged Cosgrove, group managing partner at Champion Accountants, said: “I’m extremely proud of the continued recognition from ACCA, and at the centre of our success here at Champion is our talented and hardworking team.

"We’re dedicated to developing and nurturing all our employees and providing them with the skills, experience and qualifications to progress in their career and this continued recognition will help us to continue to attract the right candidates.”