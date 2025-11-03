Britannia Hotels confirmed it is working on ‘possible plans’ for the future of Pontins in Ainsdale, according to local MP Bill Esterson.

It comes almost two years after the Pontins was closed down in January 2024, prompting ongoing speculation about what will happen to the site.

The former holiday park has remained under the control of Britannia Hotels, the parent company of Pontins, with no confirmation as to what will happen or whether it will ever reopen. The Liverpool ECHO revealed last year that Britannia Hotels signed a 150 year lease with Sefton Council, with more than 130 years remaining on the leasehold with the local authority.

Pontins Southport Holiday Park has been closed for nearly two years | LDRS

The LDRS has now seen a letter sent out to constituents in South Central on behalf of local MP Bill Esterson, updating local people on the ongoing work to find a solution for Ainsdale Pontins. Mr Esterson wrote: “Thank you to everyone who shared their priorities for the Pontins site through my recent survey.

“Among hundreds of responses, there was a clear message: residents would like to see a high-quality facility that serves local people and visitors; a redevelopment that supports the ecology of this unique landscape; and one that is a great place to visit and boosts Ainsdale’s thriving high street.

“I met Britannia, which owns the site and currently holds a long-term lease. They confirmed they are working on possible plans and conducting further site visits. While any medium-term progress depends on decisions which Britannia will take, I am encouraged that they agreed to keep talking to me as they develop their plans.

“Longer term, the Council’s regeneration plans, including the potential for a visitor centre, reflect many residents’ hopes for facilities that enhance the area’s natural beauty.

“The future of the Pontins site will be key to the wider vision. It will be important to bring together the Council’s plans and Britannia’s responsibilities and to offer residents, businesses and visitors the best way forward.

“I will continue to work hard with the Council and hopefully with Britannia to ensure that the Beach Gateway is the jewel in the crown for our area that it can be.”

As part of its Ainsdale Gateway regeneration proposals, Sefton Council said the Pontins site is ‘integral’ to its plans and is ongoing discussions with Britannia.

Responding to news of the latest meeting with Britannia, Cllr Paulette Lappin, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Skills and Employment, said: “We have worked, and will continue to work with the MP on our shared objectives and ambitions for the Ainsdale Gateway.

“Work continues regarding the early interventions identified in the recent Cabinet report (for Toad Hall and the Sands), and an update will be shared as soon as possible.”

Britannia Hotels were approached for comment.