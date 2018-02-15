AB InBev's brewery in Samlesbury pledge support to St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall

Staff at a Lancashire brewery have donated £8,500 to St Catherine’s Hospice through a range of fund-raising activities throughout 2017 – and are excited to support the charity further this year.

Colleagues at AB InBev’s brewery in Samlesbury held a Christmas party, gave out turkeys during the festive period in return for staff donations, took on a 60-mile Manchester to Blackpool Bike Ride and had plenty of other ideas to raise funds.

AB InBev people manager Natalie Kilbane said: “St Catherine’s is a local charity which is close to our hearts – many people have had family members and colleagues cared for by the charity, so we know what a difference it makes to local people.

“We’re committed to supporting the hospice throughout 2018 – one member of staff is braving the sponsored skydive in April and we’re also planning a fundraising day for staff and families in the summer, which we’re all really looking forward to.”

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Staff at AB InBev have been wonderful supporters of the hospice for some time and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued, varied efforts which really make a difference in our aim to help more people have quality of life, to the end of life.

“Every year, we have to raise £3.5m of our annual £5.2m running costs, and we simply couldn’t continue to offer our specialist palliative and end-of-life care to people affected by conditions such as cancer and motor neurone disease without the amazing support of our communities, organisations and businesses such as AB InBev.”

To find out more about taking part in the skydive or any other hospice fundraisers, including a daring firewalk or the charity’s poignant Moonlight and Memories Walk, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk, call 01772 629171, or follow @stcatherinespre on Facebook.