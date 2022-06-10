Police advised that the A586 at Larbreck would be likely to be shut for some time following the incident on Friday morning. Drivers were advised to avoid the area until it reopened shortly before 5pm.

The stretch of road involved runs between Great Eccleston and Windy Harbour and is a key link to Lancaster and the northbound M6 from Wyre and north Blackpool .

Police were called to the incident just before 10.30am on Friday

Lancashire Road Police said on social media: “We would ask that motorists avoid the area if possible as the road is likely to be closed for a significant period of time.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to the A586 Garstang Road, Larbreck, at 10.28am today (June 10) following reports of a serious collision involving two cars. Emergency services are at the scene and a road closure is in place, close to Windy Harbour.”